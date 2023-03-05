Caribou Firefighter Notices Fire Not Called Into Department, Takes Action

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Quick thinking and good situational awareness is being credited to one Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department member discovering a vehicle fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department, around midnight on Sunday morning, a paid call member was leaving the Caribou Fire Station when he noticed a small glow and smoke coming from an area across the street and decided to investigate. Upon arriving on scene, he found a car on fire in the early stages, surrounded by other cars and exposures. He alerted the homeowner and crews were able to extinguish the fire before any damage occurred to any other vehicle in the driveway.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance department is using this as an example of how situational awareness and quickly calling 911 for first responders can save lives and property

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.