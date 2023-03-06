Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund hosted a guided tour as part of the Caribou SnowBowl Friday Morning.

The tour was free to the public, though donations were accepted to benefit local cancer patients. Brian’s Ride annually pays tribute to the memory of Brian Caldwell who passed away in May of 2014 after being diagnosed with stage 4 gastric cancer.

“We just appreciate the publics involvement we’ve seen a lot of support, we’ve been at a lot of events, we’re looking at more events coming up this summer as well to just help raise money and help those people that are truly in need that need that little bit of extra assistance either for gas or for lodging or anything that helps them make that journey of battling cancer just a little bit easier for themselves and for their families as well.” says Tammy Dumond – Brian’s Ride Committee Member

At least 36 riders took part in the guided tour, which featured a stop at Loring Airforce Base to tour the Arch Hanger with Loring Air Museum Co-Chair Cuppy Johndro.

