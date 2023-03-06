Chelmsford man dies after snowmobile crash in Aroostook County

Oxbow, Maine (WAGM) - A 57 year old man has died after a snowmobile crash in Oxbow. According to the Maine Warden Service, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday March 4th around 2:20 PM on snowmobile trail ITS 85 in Oxbow. The crash involved three snowmobiles. According to the Maine Warden Service, the initial investigation indicates that Darryl Sittler was traveling north Saturday afternoon on ITS 85 on a 2023 Ski Doo Renegade 900 ACE, and was followed by his wife who was driving on her own snowmobile. A group of three other snowmobilers were traveling south towards Sittler.

Sittler, and snowmobiles driven by 20 year old Scout Sylvester, of Greene, Maine, and 23 year old Jack Sylvester (Scout’s brother), Greene, were involved in a collision near the crest of a rise in the trail. The crash heavily damaged all three snowmobiles. Both Scout and Jack Sylvester were individually driving 2022 Polaris XC 650s. Sittler passed away at the scene. Scout Sylvester was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where he was treated for an injury to his hand and released. The Maine Warden Service shut down the snowmobile trail for three hours to investigate the crash. The Maine Warden Service was assisted at the scene by Ashland Ambulance, Masardis Fire Department, Maine State Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

