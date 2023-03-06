Gloomy Weather Continues with Snow Shower Chances into Tomorrow Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After snow showers moved through the region. That hasn’t been the main story today, as gusty northwesterly winds have been creating blowing snow issues across the county. Make sure to be mindful of this if you do have to travel later tonight going into tomorrow. The area of low pressure that has been responsible for the cloud cover and snow shower activity continues to sit off to our east. It will slowly continue to back into the region over the next few days, resulting in more cloud cover and snow shower chances in the forecast. Right now snow shower chances mainly look to be during the evening and overnight hours, tonight and tomorrow night, with one last bigger round of showers expected Thursday before the area of low pressure finally exits the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows clouds sticking around along with snow shower chances beginning to fire up again. Snow showers look to be light in nature, with not every community seeing one before sunrise tomorrow morning. These snow showers do appear to be strong enough to put down a coating to as much as half an inch of snow in some spots, resulting in slippery travel going into the morning commute Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-20s. This will be a good 10 plus degrees above average for this time of year as cloud cover helps to lock warm air in place. Winds are still expected to be gusty this evening but will eventually taper off during the overnight hours going into Tuesday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tuesday starts off with snow showers over western parts of the county, with activity quickly tapering off as the morning goes on. This results in cloudy skies for the rest of the county during the morning hours, with breaks in the clouds possible by the afternoon. I think these breaks will be more uncommon than not, with most spots remaining stuck under the clouds through the afternoon and evening. Another round of snow showers returns to the county Tuesday evening and continues into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Once again, these snow showers could put down a quick coating to as much as half an inch in some communities, which could also make the Wednesday morning commute a greasy one. High temperatures tomorrow continue to warm up over what we saw today. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower to mid-30s. Northerly winds remain gusty during the day tomorrow, but this doesn’t look to impact temperatures as much.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall potential over the next couple of days doesn’t look to be much. With snow showers not producing much in terms of accumulation, most of the county is looking at totals between a trace of snow to as much as a couple of inches. An inch or two of snow is mainly reserved for western parts of the county, where snow showers begin sooner, and last longer with these events over the next couple of days.

Snowfall Potential (Through Wednesday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

