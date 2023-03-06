Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it's an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

