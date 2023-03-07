Clouds Continue with Additional Chances for Snow Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had a few passing snow showers move through the region during the morning hours, but the rest of us remained blanketed underneath the cloud cover. Clouds have continued this morning and we even saw some snow showers develop in some spots creating a quick coating on the roadways.

This morning’s weather setup shows us sandwiched in between two areas of low pressure. The low to our southwest will likely stay to the south as it strengthens keeping any precipitation away. However I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated to scattered snow showers both today and into tomorrow. Anything we do see will likely not amount to much, but it will have the potential of causing some slick spots on the roads.

As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will increase well into the mid to upper 30s. Once we do get through the snow showers this morning, clouds will likely stick around with not many chances for breaks in the activity likely resulting in a gloomy day overall. Timing things out for you, the potential for isolated to scattered snow showers do look to continue throughout the morning hours. I think anything we do see after mid morning will be more isolated in nature and quick to move out of the region. Once we head into the evening commute, we will remain blanketed underneath the cloud cover. Snow showers will likely develop overnight with the better chance for accumulation centered towards points north and east as things begin to break apart as the snow showers move to the south. Because of how scattered to isolated the snow showers will be accumulations do look to be light throughout the region. The highest totals will be centered towards the northern areas of the county based on where we do see some more of the moderate bands of snowfall set themselves up. As you travel further south, totals will likely be around a dusting to an inch. Lows tonight will eventually fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures will increase as we head further into the work week temperatures remain into the upper 30s until the weekend when they do fall back into the lower 30s.

