First ever Snow Bowl turns into big hit in Aroostook County

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Snow Sledders from all around the state were up in Aroostook County this weekend for the first ever Snow Bowl. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there for Saturday’s event and has the story.

The first ever Snow Bowl event got underway at Spud Speedway this weekend. The Snow Bowl is an event that brings people together and highlights winter activities in Aroostook County.

Troy Haney, Co-Founder of the SnowBowl, says “The Snowbowl is really about promoting the community, promoting the winter activities that we have. A good friend of mine, Tim Doak at the school Superintendent here in Caribou that he said to me one day, that he said winter is not meant to be a season, it’s meant to be a celebration. So we are celebrating winter right here in Caribou, Maine.”

There was lots of events that was happening over the weekend that included a snocross race, a groomer rodeo, Moose Maine-iah Monster truck rides, stunt show, and more. Jim Gamage, Co-Founder of the Snow Bowl says things went incredible.

Jim Gamage, Co-Founder of the Snow Bowl, says “The outpouring of community support with the businesses, with the community, the volunteering aspect of it. Starting from a snowman building competition, leading all the way up to today and tomorrow with the highlight of the snow cross and rave event. Where we shut the road down in Caribou, we have the rave free style guys doing an upside down flip over fisher plows as our sponsor. So we couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Haney and Gamage say what made the first ever Snow Bowl event so special was seeing the community come together.

Jim Gamage: “We have twenty three hundred miles of snowmobile trails in Aroostook County so that just doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of hard work, volunteer, and dedication from all the clubs. So if we can highlight that and show people that we need to get involved just do a small part of everybody, it makes everything come together and work.”

Troy Haney: “When you come out with an idea and it’s just an idea and say hey we are going to do this and we are going to do that. Getting people to sometimes to believe that is going to happen the way that it does is difficult and it wasn’t. Everybody was like automatically we are in, we want to help, how can we help, do you need something, and there is a lot of people that do that but we really felt like they meant it.”

Both Gamage and Haney have already started brainstorming for ideas for next year’s Snow Bowl, and are looking forward to what comes next. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

