Follow-Up Friday: The Evolution of Digital Television

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Television has come a long way since the days of analog broadcasting, with advancements in technology leading to an explosion in content and delivery methods. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at the present and future of television in this week’s Follow-Up Friday

Elena Ritchie - Group VP of Video Experience - Charter Communications " The story of television in the last 20 years, I think the overarching theme is more, theres more content, more methods of delivery and transmission, more metadata”

According to Elena Ritchie, the Group Vice President of Video Experience at Charter Communications, the parent company of spectrum. The technology side of television isn’t the only thing that has changed in the industry, so has the culture.

Elena " There’s also more diversity in the technologists as well as the technology, we are now 38% female in this field, 20 years ago you would be talking to a dude, you would not be talking to a female in television”

While everyone was supposed to be fully converted to Digital Television in the early part of the 2000′s decade, that deadline got pushed back a few times. Now, while there is no current government mandate to change technologies, The industry is once again poised for another change with the evolution of Internet Protocol, or IP Television.

Elena” IP which I think is no tuner and just data and bits over the network”

IP Television, which is a form of streaming that live streams television channels through use of an app, allows users to watch what they want, when they want, from wherever they want. But Ritchie adds this method can be challenging as everything is spread out over multiple apps.

Elena” I really think the next frontier is in the user interface and aggregation, who is gonna figure out how to combine all of these diverse services into a unified experience that is easier, maybe more affordable than ever to watch”

Many TV’s can now be purchased with Ultra High Definitions like 8k, with talks of 16K TV’s being produced. But Ritchie says, while the technology may be there, they can’t be used to their fullest potential just yet.

Elena " i think both the network and the devices to date the TV’s and their boxes are a little bit ahead of the content, I havent seen any must see 8k tv so far but im ready”

The world of television will continues to evolve, with the industry facing challenges and opportunities, but Ritchie says the future does look bright, CB NS8

