Medical Monday: Cardiac Rehab

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Suffering a cardiac event, at any age, could lead some to think they won’t be able to enjoy life the way they used to. But that’s not necessarily true, says Stewart White, Lead Registered Nurse for Cardiac Rehab at Northern Light AR Gould.

“Cardiac rehab is basically a program that’s set up that we utilize exercise equipment. Aerobic exercise to help build the strength of the patients, and help them to be able to endure physical activity longer. Most of them who come are debilitated, meaning their not as strong as they used to be before the event took place. We also help build up their uh quality of life at home, so they feel more comfortable at home doing what they need to be done.” says White.

White adds besides exercise there are other resources offered to help your new lifestyle. “Our goal is through our training sessions that we have besides the exercise. We also have training videos that we discuss throughout the program. We have dietary, they come in and put on at least one class for the patient. While they’re attending our program sometimes depends if they hear it when they first start, they may hear it again before they leave. But the more repetition we do in these training sessions, the more it sticks with the patient.”

White says when it doubt, it’s important to reach out.

“The main thing about cardiac rehab that the people should know is that we’re here to help them. Get piece of mind, that they aren’t debilitated anymore. That they don’t have a disability. It is something that they can help strengthen themselves up, get better endurance and be able to do things. You may not be able to do everything you used to be able to do, but at least get your quality of life back up.” according to White.

If you have questions about cardiac rehab reach out to your primary care physician.

