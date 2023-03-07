Washburn Standoff Ends Peacefully

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -This afternoon at around 3:30 pm, Washburn PD got a phone call about a man barricading himself in an apartment at Washburn Estates, stating he was upset and had possession of guns and was not coming out on his own. According to Cyr Martin, Chief of Police of Washburn and Ashland, when police responded, things started to escalate. The man started threatening to do bodily harm others. Martin says they evacuated the Washburn Estates. Washburn Town Manager Donna Turner made arrangements for the elementary school to open up and they transported all the residents to that school. According to Chief Martin, the man eventually would turn himself into police custody at approximately 6:30 pm. The Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office, The Maine Warden Service, Presque Isle Police Department, and Ashland Police Department assisted on the call. The police have not released the identity of the man who was involved in the incident. Martin adds he is very grateful for the support their departments received for the incident. WAGM will continue to follow this story and will have details as they become available.

