Washburn Standoff Ends Peacefully

Washburn Standoff
Washburn Standoff(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -This afternoon at around 3:30 pm, Washburn PD got a phone call about a man barricading himself in an apartment at Washburn Estates, stating he was upset and had possession of guns and was not coming out on his own. According to Cyr Martin, Chief of Police of Washburn and Ashland, when police responded, things started to escalate. The man started threatening to do bodily harm others. Martin says they evacuated the Washburn Estates. Washburn Town Manager Donna Turner made arrangements for the elementary school to open up and they transported all the residents to that school. According to Chief Martin, the man eventually would turn himself into police custody at approximately 6:30 pm. The Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriffs Office, The Maine Warden Service, Presque Isle Police Department, and Ashland Police Department assisted on the call. The police have not released the identity of the man who was involved in the incident. Martin adds he is very grateful for the support their departments received for the incident. WAGM will continue to follow this story and will have details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal snowmobile crash
Chelmsford man dies after snowmobile crash in Aroostook County
A 4-year-old dog named King was found tied up outside a Burger King in Monee, Illinois,...
Officials hope to reunite dog found at Burger King, struggling owner
Caribou Fire Department
Caribou Firefighter Notices Fire Not Called Into Department, Takes Action
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Can Am Look Back
The Can Am Sled Dog Races, 30 Years Ago

Latest News

Brian's Ride Cancer Fund
Brian’s Ride Cancer Fund
Sledding the County - Accessories
Sledding the County - Accessories
Brian's Ride Cancer Fund
Brian's Ride
Sledding the County - Accessories
Sledding the County - Accessories