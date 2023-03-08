Caribou plays first Unified Basketball game

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The County now has three Unifed basketball teams in action.

The Caribou Vikings played their first ever game today when they traveled to Presque Isle to take on the Wildcats.

(Jon Hamilton):” Evan Graves came up to me and brought it up and I jumped at the moment. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to work together and working as a team.”

The Vikings were scheduled to play in Houlton last week, but the snowstorm forced that game to be postponed.

Ashylnn Rose was very excited to put on the Vikings Jersey today and to be able to work with members of the Caribou Varsity teams who are assistant coaches.

(Ashlynn Rose):” There is a bunch of community going on with staff for this game. There is so much and thinking of Mercy who is a great basketball player and is amazing and does an excellent job. I am excited for her, That she is great and has the opportunity.”

Rose said she is very excited to show off her skills to classmates and the Vikings loyal fan base. This is the second game for Presque Isle. They opened the season last week against Houlton. The three County Unified teams will play each other this season and the goal in all three schools is that the program will continue to grow and that more unified athletes will want to wear their school colors and participate.

Hamilton:” I am thinking next year the program will grow. Everyone will see how exciting it is for the community and for the athletes. I believe it will grow tremendously.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.