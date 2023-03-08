Mild Temperatures Continue with Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We had another round of snow showers overnight that did provide a quick coating on the roads in most spots so it’s likely there could be some slick spots on the roadways. Temperatures have already started off this morning into the mid 30s as clouds have continued.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a bit of a quiet weather pattern developing leading us into the next couple of days as we have an area of high pressure to the west. Cloud cover will likely stick around for the daytime today because of a weaker trough sitting just over the region and a another low pressure system well off to the east. That’s what has been providing us with snow showers as well. Timing things out for you, temperatures will remain well above the freezing mark so it’s likely any showers we do see throughout the day will have some mixing and even some rain. Leading into the evening, commute things become dry and clouds do look to continue and they also stick around overnight. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some more isolated to scattered snow showers, but at this point temperatures will fall back below the freezing mark likely causing things to become a bit slick.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will spend another day into the mid to upper thirties. Timing out the day for you, the morning keeps us blanketed underneath the cloud cover. The better chance for any breaks in the cloud cover will be centered towards mid to late afternoon. At that point we will see few if any clouds developing. Clearing skies will continue into the overnight. That will allow our temperatures to fall back by quite a bit. This is when I expect our temperatures to return back to the average state.

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, our weather pattern does look to remain quiet as we will see partly cloudy skies right through the weekend. We are monitoring another chance for some widespread snow towards the end of the 8 day and will have more updates as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.