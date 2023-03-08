Van Buren brings community together for Spring Fling event

By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - Although Spring hasn’t officially sprung for a few more weeks, that’s not stopping one community from holding their Spring Fling over the weekend.

Van Buren hosted it’s Spring Fling Event which was put on by the Gateway Snowmobile Club, had kids and adults alike sledding down the hill on Poplar street Sunday and According to the kids a good time was held by all.

Geraghty Smith: We had some wild adventures with this thing here.”

Chyna Hawkins: “Something about going down the hill was like, I’m like rolling down and its catching up slowly real quick, and then its like picking up speed and I fell off a couple of times I hit snow in my face.”

Emma Dolan: “But it is really fun.”

There was free food and beverages, outdoor games, and beanies were given out. According to Gateway Snowmobile club, this event was part of a larger effort to help revitalize Van Buren.

