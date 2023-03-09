More Sunshine Expected this Afternoon with Mild Temperatures Continuing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some isolated showers develop into the region, but clouds broke apart allowing for more sunshine into the region and it also allowed temperatures to warm up even further into mid 40s in some spots. The warmer temperatures will continue as more sunshine is expected by this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup continues to show a bit of a quiet weather pattern. We do have a stationary front to our north, but at best it will bring us a limited amount of cloud cover based on it’s placement. Things do look to remain dry throughout the weekend as well. It’s not until the beginning of the work week where I am tracking the potential for some more widespread snow developing into the region because of things being a bit more unsettled. This is something we are going to continue to watch for you as we get closer.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you, there will be some chances for isolated to scattered snow showers developing throughout the morning. Because temperatures are hovering right around the freezing mark this morning, it’s likely anything we do see won’t accumulate onto the roadways. Once we head into the afternoon that’s when clouds will begin to clear out. The clearing line happens from the northeast, so the first areas to see more of the sunshine will be in those spots. Clearing skies will likely continue in time for the evening commute, but it will be short lived as clouds are expected to gradually increase again. Because it is a gradual increase in the cloud cover, low temperatures will fall back into the low to mid twenties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs return back to the average state with most spots hovering right around the freezing mark. While we will start the morning off blanketed into the clouds, we will once again see a return to clearing skies by the time we go into the afternoon and evening. And that will continue into the weekend as well with partly sunny skies expected.

