Do You Wanna Build a Snowman: Figure Skaters Prepare for Annual Musical on Ice

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Although the temperatures this weekend may be warm, if you’re looking for something more...Frozen... The northern Maine figure skating club has a performance you don’t want to miss, Corey Bouchard has the story.

Katie Griffin - Director - NMFSC " every year we have our musical on ice and it’s our 42nd year we start our season off just doing our skills and building and developing our skills and then the last 4 weeks of our season we put together a show”

Hannah Chartier - 10th grader " we have a lot of skaters showing off what they’ve worked on all year and worked hard for”

Senior skater Abby Johnston explains what people can expect from Saturday’s performances

Abby Johnston - senior “a lot of princesses, it’s a really famous movie, we are doing both frozens and yeah pretty princesses”

Gabi Caron, another senior skater says this performance is something they have been looking forward to for quite some time

Gabi Caron - senior” we pick each year a different movie based on who the seniors are and what they look like, and we’ve been planning frozen for a long time now, and so it was pretty easy to pick who did each role and wore what and we tried to pick costumes that looked the most like the characters”

And of course, it’s not just the seniors that are out there on the ice, they have an entire ensemble to back them up.

Lily Bray - senior” those are the basic skills skaters, so they are normally like village people , they’re normally the versions of the young princesses but it’s not all fun and games, figure skating is something that takes coordination and physical activity to pull off

Lily “a lot of work and dedication and we can thank our coaches for that”

Abby” a lot of practices, we usually practice Thursday nights and Saturdays and during shows Sundays, we practice a lot, we stretch”

Hannah " i usually try to do exercising off ice, any exercise I can get, I play soccer so that gets me in shape for the season ahead of time”

the skaters have been working hard all year and look forward to showcasing their talents and skills.

Gabi " some sit spins, some jumps, we do the loop jump. in some of our group routines we normally do a line called synchro, we are gonna do some lifts this year, which is new, for our basic skills they do a little bit of one-foot glides and they’re just starting out so they do simple stuff and miss Hannah can do an axel which is very impressive”

There are two performances being held on Saturday at the forum in Presque Isle, they are at 1:00pm and 7:00pm, for more information on the performance you can visit the Northern Maine Figure Skating Club’s Facebook page,

Corey Bouchard, newssource sports

