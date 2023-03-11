The Sunshine Continues this Weekend, Becoming More Unsettled Early Work Week

Vanessa's Friday Evening Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening and happy Friday. After starting the morning off blanketed underneath the cloud cover, we saw more sunshine develop once again as we headed into the afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM)

This evening’s weather setup shows a stronger area of high pressure continuing to build into the region. That will continue to provide us with the sunshine leading into the weekend. Sunday does look to be my pick day with more sunshine expected and fewer clouds. The area of low pressure currently sitting far to our south does remain that way with any clouds and precipitation staying in southern New England. However we are continuing to track the potential for a nor’easter developing during mid work week next week.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

Going through the rest of this evening for you, clouds are expected to gradually increase again overnight. That will transition us over to some partly cloudy skies with some breaks in the activity likely. This will be a similar setup to what we have seen the past couple of days except I’m not expecting any showers developing as high pressure will begin to advance into the region. Because skies will likely be partly cloudy through the overnight hours, that will allow our lows to fall back into the low to mid teens. This will be another evening where there likely will be some refreezing onto the roadways causing some areas of black ice so this is something you will want to keep in mind.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

By tomorrow we are looking at our high temperatures increasing back into the mid to upper thirties. I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots wind up making it over the forty degree mark given that we will see more sunshine by the time we go into the afternoon.

Spring Forward
Spring Forward(WAGM)

A reminder that we spring our clocks forward Sunday morning increasing our hours of daylight. We can see that both the sunrise and sunset happen just before the seven o’clock hour. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors. High temperatures on Sunday will spend another day into the upper thirties and low forties. This is my pick day of the weekend given that we will see few if any clouds develop into the region with high pressure directly overhead.

Next Week's System
Next Week's System(WAGM)

We are continuing to track some more widespread snow developing towards mid work week as things will become a bit more unsettled. This is something we will monitor for you as it gets closer.

For more on this evening’s forecast tune in to this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

