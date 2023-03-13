Clouds Increase Today with Snow Developing Late Tomorrow Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After plenty of sunshine into the region over the weekend and temperatures on the mild side, we have started the morning off under a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds are expected to increase as we head into the afternoon because of things becoming a bit more unsettled.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that provided us with the sunshine now exiting to the east. Things will likely remain dry until we head into the late evening tomorrow. We are continuing to track a Nor’easter as it moves up the coastline providing the region with some widespread snow. Accumulations do look to be light with this system based on the current track with the greatest accumulation being in locations far south.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of the daytime for you, the better chance for seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards mid morning. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will begin to increase. It will be a bit of a gradual increase in the cloud cover, but all of us will blanketed into the clouds by the time we head into the evening commute. That’s when things will likely become a bit more unsettled ahead of the snow expected tomorrow evening. Even though clouds do stick around, our low temperatures will fall back into the lower twenties, so with that in mind we could be waking up to some slick spots on the roadways.

Snow Accumulations (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs return back to the average state hovering right around the freezing mark. We spend the daytime blanketed into the cloud cover with not many breaks likely, but we will remain dry. It’s not until the late evening where we will see the leading edge of the snowfall develop starting off with some lighter activity. The better chance for any moderate bands developing will likely be to the south where we will see the highest of totals out of this system. As you travel further north, those totals likely drop off with most areas seeing a widespread one to three inches of accumulation.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.