Snow Returns Late Tomorrow Afternoon, with Blowing Snow Possible into Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. High temperatures across the county today were mild, with many places reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s for high temperatures. This was thanks to the sunshine that a lot of spots saw earlier this morning and filtered sunshine for most going through much of the day. While temperatures were able to warm up, it’s still not extreme warmth by any means, as our average high temperature will continue to climb through the month of March.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking at some of the data from the past 30 days, temperatures through the month of march have been running above average for high temperatures, but also well above average for low temperatures. The graph sows the range in high and low temperatures for each day and compares it to the normal or average values for that calendar day. High temperatures have been very close to if not a couple degrees above the normal line, whereas the low temperatures have had a wider range between well below at the beginning of the month, to well above back through last week.

Temperatures - Past 30 Days (Caribou) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the approaching area of low pressure looking to park in the Gulf of Maine tomorrow afternoon. As the low pressure continues to sit in spin in the Gulf of Maine, waves of moisture are expected to push onshore during the evening hours of Tuesday, and will continue to impact the region going into Wednesday. This low pressure isn’t expected to get moving until late Wednesday night, with improvement expected by the end of the work week before another system looks to impact us for the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

With snow on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Aroostook beginning tomorrow afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. The primary concern with this will be slippery travel along with blowing snow reducing visibility on the roadways. With highest amounts expected over southern Aroostook, that’s where the advisory is currently issued, however travel impacts will be felt county wide tomorrow night going into Wednesday.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover continuing to thicken across the county, leaving us with cloudy skies going into tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-20s for most spots. Southeasterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours. That combined with the cloud cover will work to keep low temperatures a good 10 degrees above the average low for this time of year.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour into tomorrow, snow looks to begin downstate during the morning hours, with snowfall for us not expected until late afternoon into the evening. This begins as light to moderate snow over southern Aroostook during the evening hours, with snow overspreading the county during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Snow doesn’t look to last long the further north and east you are in the county, with snow quickly wrapping up and tapering off by sunrise. The exception to this will be over southern and western parts of the county, with snow showers continuing there into the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to return to the mid and upper 30s. With temperatures warming up above freezing during the day, snow will have a hard time sticking on pavement at first but will eventually do so as the night progresses.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals with this system vary depending on where you are. The least amount of snow looks to fall in northeastern Aroostook, including parts of the St. John Valley. 3 to 6 inches of snow is more likely for a good portion of the county, with higher amounts over southern Aroostook were more snow falls during the day Wednesday. Overall keep in mind that it won’t take much snow with this system to make roads extra slippery, so please make sure to be cautious if you do have to travel Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snowfall Potential (Through Wednesday PM) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

