9th annual Angel Snowfest brings community together for great cause

ST. AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend for those in the St. Agatha community as the annual Angel Snowfest was held on Saturday. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Snow sledders, Families, and Friends gathered at Lakeview Restaurant on Saturday for the annual Angel Snow Fest. The Angel Snowfest is an annual event that began in 2014 in memory of Dick & Carol Derosier.

Jennifer Daigle, Chair member of the Angel Snowfest, says “It is an event that we hold in memory of my parents Dick and Carol Derosier, we lost them fourteen months apart both to cancer. And they utilize the services of the Edgar J Paradis cancer foundation and Angel Flight to go for medical treatments in Boston. Mom and Dad always gave back to the community, and we were raised doing it. We told them that someday we would do things in their honor and help give to these organizations. We added patient airlift services as well so now we donate to all three organizations because the people up here they need it. And I think we have been touched in some way or another.”

The event has raised over $200,000 thousand dollars over the nine years of having the event. Daigle says there are a lot of fun things that go on during the event.

Jennifer Daigle: “So we have a snowmobile poker run, we have a snowshoe poker walk, the kids all get put in a drawing for door prizes. We have a drawing for door prizes, we have a tube, a gift card, snow shoes, and then we have a 50/50, silent auction item. We have raffles, there is a bonfire, marshmallows, hot dogs, sledding for the kids, dog sled rides, and music inside. People are outside in their sweatshirts, enjoying the outdoors, and supporting the event.”

Daigle says that this event couldn’t have been possible without the help of the volunteers and community.

Jennifer Daigle: “We are a close tight knit group, a lot of family and close friends around the committee. And then I have my staff here at the restaurant, they are all great supporters. It’s a lot to pull things together, and we always end up pulling together. We have a great support system, we are a family, we call ourselves the Lakeview family, and we most certainly are. It’s all about giving back to people.”

The event will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year, and will look to do something special for the big event. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

