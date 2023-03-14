Cloudy Day with Widespread Snow Developing this Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. After clouds continued to increase yesterday afternoon and evening we are already dealing with the cloud cover this morning. That has allowed our temperatures to remain at the freezing mark this morning.

This morning’s weather setup shows the nor’easter tracking its way up the coastline currently situated well to the south. We have another low pressure system to our west transferring it’s energy over to the main center of low pressure and that’s what will provide us with more of the snow heading into the evening.

With the snow expected, the National Weather Service has placed the county into a winter weather advisory. Based on how this system is currently tracking, the bulk of the accumulation will be centered towards southern Aroostook, but I am expecting some additional accumulations to the north as well. Timing things out for you today, we spend most of the daytime blanketed into the cloud cover. The morning commute looks fine with all spots in the state remaining dry. The leading edge of the snow develops into the state by mid morning. We will be spared from the snow here locally until we head closer to the evening commute starting off with southern aroostook. We start things off with some lighter bands of snow before eventually transitioning over to some more moderate bands. Eventually by late evening those bands make their way into the rest of the region. This is when I am expecting the greatest impacts to be with this system. Things do look to break apart and become scattered leading into the early morning hours of tomorrow. We won’t see an end to the snow completely until we get past the morning commute, so you will want to keep that in mind heading out the door tomorrow morning. Even though this system will have wrapped up for the most part by the time we head towards mid morning, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some scattered snow showers. The better chance for this to occur will be in the western half of the county. The rest of us are left with some lingering cloud cover. The main concern leading into tomorrow will be for the potential for blowing snow onto the roadways as winds could get gusty, so you will want to keep that in mind as it could limit visibility on the roads.

The highest snow totals do look to be centered towards far southern locations and into Washington County as well. The lowest totals will be centered towards points north and into western New Brunswick. Because low temperatures tonight will only fall back into the mid to upper twenties, it’s likely most of the snow will have more of a heavy wet consistency to it, so you will want to keep this mind as you are clearing the snow off your car and on the roadways.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

