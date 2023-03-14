Pilots around the state fly in for second annual Ski Plane Fly-In in Easton

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - It was a beautiful day in Easton at the Ski Plane Fly-In event on Saturday.

Many in the surrounding community came together to socialize, look at planes, and enjoy a basket lunch. This year was the second year of having the Ski Plane Fly-In Event, and it brought many pilots from all over the state of Maine. Event Coordinator Adam Russell says it featured a lot of fun things to do and was a way to attract those with an interest in a future field of aviation.

Adam Russell: “People flew in, people drove in, people snowmobiled in. The snowmobile groomer is here, and people can go look at that, get to climb over the groomer, be able to talk to the operator about that. The kids can be able to talk to the pilots, they can touch the airplanes, get in the airplanes, ask questions aviation related, some people may be interested in an aviation career in the future. This is a great way for hands on to talk to pilots to talk about that.”

All the proceeds for the event went to the Easton Trailbreakers Snowmobile Club. Russell says the event was a success, and that they look to add a similar event in the summer time.

