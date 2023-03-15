Game Wardens Investigate Illegal Killing of Four Deer in Ashland

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding four illegally killed deer in the Aroostook County town of Ashland. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these deer.

Game Wardens were called to the Sheridan Road in Ashland for a report of several dead deer during the week of February 19th. Upon arrival, Wardens documented a total of seven dead deer in the area. Preliminary investigation confirmed that four of the deer had been shot and a cause of death is undetermined on the remaining three. All seven of these deer were left to waste. These deer were clustered together in a deer wintering area, an area that features dense evergreen forest canopy cover and provides deer in Maine with shelter and browse during Maine’s harsh shelter winter weather conditions. Game Wardens are looking to speak with anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area during the week of February 19th.

Anyone with any information regarding this wildlife crime is encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app or through the website at www.maineogt.org. Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these deer.

