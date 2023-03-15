Game Wardens Investigate Illegal Killing of Four Deer in Ashland

Four Deer Illegally Killed in Ashland
Four Deer Illegally Killed in Ashland(Maine IFW)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding four illegally killed deer in the Aroostook County town of Ashland. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these deer.

Game Wardens were called to the Sheridan Road in Ashland for a report of several dead deer during the week of February 19th.  Upon arrival, Wardens documented a total of seven dead deer in the area.  Preliminary investigation confirmed that four of the deer had been shot and a cause of death is undetermined on the remaining three.  All seven of these deer were left to waste. These deer were clustered together in a deer wintering area, an area that features dense evergreen forest canopy cover and provides deer in Maine with shelter and browse during Maine’s harsh shelter winter weather conditions. Game Wardens are looking to speak with anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual in the area during the week of February 19th.

Anyone with any information regarding this wildlife crime is encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US.  You can also submit a tip online by using the Maine OGT app or through the website at www.maineogt.org.  Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of these deer.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sledding the County - A Familiar Face
Sledding the County - A Familiar Face
Pilots around the state fly in for second annual Ski Plane Fly-In in Easton
Pilots around the state fly in for second annual Ski Plane Fly-In in Easton
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Winter Weather Advisory
Cloudy Day with Widespread Snow Developing this Evening

Latest News

Madawaska Street Naming Contest
Contest Underway To Name Street Running Through New Land Port of Entry in Madawaska
Madawaska Street Naming Contest
Madawaska Street Naming Contest
UMPI SOFTBALL 2023
UMPI SOFTBALL 2023
Record-Breaking Pi Day Celebration Raises Over $27,000 for Maine School of Science and Mathematics