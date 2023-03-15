Snow Showers Likely Today with Blowing Snow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent most of the day blanketed in the cloud cover, but we did remain dry. Once we headed into later on in the evening we started to see some snow showers develop. It did take a while for the snow to accumulate because temperatures were mild leading into the afternoon, but once temperatures were able to cool off the snow accumulated quickly even extending into the early morning hours of this morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup continues to show the center of low pressure continuing to remain in the Gulf of Maine. As we go through the next couple of hours, the system will begin to weaken and move to the east. However, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some scattered to isolated bands of snow on the backside of this system. While high pressure isn’t too far away to our west, clouds are going to have a tough time clearing out because we also have a stationary front centered to our north.

Additional Accumulation (WAGM)

Timing things out for you for the rest of the daytime, snow showers do continue as this system departs the region leading into the mid morning. These bands will likely be on the lighter side. Once we do head into the afternoon, things are expected to become a bit more scattered to isolated in nature. Anything we do see will not produce much accumulation, but they will likely cause some slick spots on the roads. The rest of the region will continue to be blanketed into the cloud cover with the potential for blowing snow as winds will remain gusty out of the northeast. Additional accumulations overall as this system wraps up will be light with most spots only picking up a dusting in points south. Because we will continue to deal with some scattered to isolated bands in points north, those totals will be slightly higher between one and three inches. Lows tonight will eventually fall back closer to the low to mid twenties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, temperatures will increase back into the upper thirties and lower forties. It’s very we will see much of the accumulation we have seen with this system melting onto the roadways. Clouds do mainly stick around with some breaks in the activity possible.

For more on today's forecast, tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

