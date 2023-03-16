Clouds to Start with More Sunshine in the Afternoon

Snow Recap (WAGM)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After another round of snow leading into yesterday morning, the snow tapered off leaving us with the cloud cover and some blowing snow because of the presence of some gusty winds. While we don’t have any snow in the forecast for the daytime today, we have seen quite a but of snow already this season. Recapping how much snow we have seen so far this month and this season, while this month is just about half over at this point, we have already seen just over nine inches of snow. That is just under average in terms of the amount of snowfall we typically see within the month of march. This winter season, we have seen just over one hundred nine inches of snow. Compared to last year, we’ve only seen three tenths of an inch more of snow. That is considered above average for this time of year.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup continues to show the center of low pressure that provided us with some snow sitting in the Atlantic at this point as it begins to weaken. Even though high pressure is not too far behind us, it will only briefly provide us with the sunshine because we are watching another low pressure system developing to our northwest. That will bring us some additional snow showers leading into tomorrow evening and early Saturday. It is possible we could be dealing with some mixing and a changeover to some rain as temperatures will continue to remain on the mild side.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we start the morning off with some more enhanced cloud cover. We will see a mix of sun and clouds by the time we get towards the mid morning and that will carry into the afternoon as well allowing for some melting to occur in terms of any of the snowfall we did see yesterday and the snow we have accumulated on the grassy surfaces. I think we will see more cloud cover by the time we get towards the overnight hours because of our next system approaching the region. It will be a bit of a gradual increase so that will allow our temperatures to remain on the cooler side this evening. Lows will fall back into the upper teens and lower twenties. Because of the potential for some melting of snow into the afternoon, it’s likely there could be spots where refreezing does occur, so you will want to keep that in mind heading out the door tomorrow.

Friday's System (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will once again reach into the upper thirties and lower forties. While we start the day under partly cloudy skies, temperatures are expected to quickly fall by the evening and we will see some scattered snow showers develop. Looking at the weather setup for tomorrow’s system, it develops towards the great lakes region. It takes a while to move towards the northeast, but as it does it will wrap some colder air into the region allowing for some snow showers late. I’m not expecting the snow to amount to much as this system will be on the weaker side and will be quick to exit the region eventually. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for this to end as some mixing into the early morning hours of Saturday based on how our temperatures have been trending.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

