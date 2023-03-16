Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users

The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.(Fortnite / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gamers who play Fortnite can receive refunds for some past purchases they did not want to buy.

The Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday that it has finalized an order requiring Epic Games to pay $245 million to users tricked into making unwanted or unauthorized purchases.

Epic says players can get refunds in several ways, including a cancel purchase feature for some items and self-service refunds for others.

Users can also have their bank reverse unauthorized transactions.

Fortnite says it will only disable accounts that indicate fraud.

The FTC accused Fortnite of using a confusing button configuration where players would press a single button and incur unwanted charges.

When customers disputed the charges with their credit card companies, the FTC says Epic locked their accounts.

The agency also accused the game maker of making it easy for children to rack up unauthorized charges without their parents’ consent.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Deer Illegally Killed in Ashland
Game Wardens Investigate Illegal Killing of Four Deer in Ashland
Sledding the County - A Familiar Face
Sledding the County - A Familiar Face
Madawaska Street Naming Contest
Contest Underway To Name Street Running Through New Land Port of Entry in Madawaska
Pilots around the state fly in for second annual Ski Plane Fly-In in Easton
Pilots around the state fly in for second annual Ski Plane Fly-In in Easton
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico

Latest News

FILE – The Senate is taking the first steps to repeal two measures giving open-ended approval...
Senators take first step in repealing Iraq War authorization
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile
Two investigations into former President Donald Trump are moving forward. (CNN, POOL)
Developments in Georgia, hush money investigations of Trump
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
3 more charged in Black man’s death at Virginia hospital