Illinois man accused of killing estranged wife

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - An Illinois man is being held without bond on accusations he killed his estranged wife.

Police arrested 39-year-old Timothy Bliefnick on Monday, more than two weeks after his estranged wife, 41-year-old Rebecca “Becky” Bliefnick, was found shot to death Feb. 23 in her home in Quincy, Illinois.

The arrest came as a relief to Bobbie Taute-Howe, one of Rebecca Bliefnick’s closest friends, who still can’t believe her friend is dead.

“I still think that I’m going to wake up tomorrow to a text message,” she said, as she teared up. “I feel like this was an act of anger and jealousy.”

Timothy Bliefnick is charged with first-degree murder and home invasion. At a Tuesday court appearance, a judge denied him bond, WGEM reports.

His attorney, Casey Schnack, said a grand jury will review the case March 23. If it hands down an indictment, Timothy Bliefnick will return to court the next day for his arraignment, where he will plead not guilty.

“Given the circumstances of Becky’s death, it’s not surprising he was the No. 1 suspect or a suspect,” Schnack said. “He knows that there are a lot of people out here that are fighting for him, that are thinking about him and have his best interests in mind, so he’s trusting the process right now.”

Meanwhile, as Howe mourns, she remembers the time she spent with Rebecca Bliefnick. Together, they were nurses, workout buddies and moms. She describes her friend as “the mom you wanted to be.”

“Becky was such a great person and so loving and kind. Only a person that was truly selfish would have done this to her,” Taute-Howe said.

After Rebecca Bliefnick’s death, there are three boys who don’t have a mom. Taute-Howe is praying for justice for those boys and their mother.

“Just knowing that the boys get answers and have a safe and loving home will give her justice,” she said.

If convicted, Timothy Bliefnick could face life in prison.

