Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Cloud Cover and Snow Showers Return for Tomorrow Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a better day overall across the county today with milder temperatures and less snow shower activity to start during the morning hours. We’ve still seen a few isolated showers make their way through the region along with cloud cover, but going into this afternoon and this evening cloud cover is finally beginning to break apart. The low-pressure system that brought the snow shower activity to the region is still slowly working its way to the east, which is why we’ve seen cloud cover linger for much of the day today. Some clearing is expected overnight tonight, leaving us with some sunshine to start tomorrow morning, before cloud cover increases out ahead of our next chance for snow showers going into the afternoon and evening hours. These snow showers chances will be quick moving, and given the setup is similar to what we saw earlier this week, I wouldn’t be surprised if snowfall amounts were very low with this system once again.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows cloud cover continuing to break apart. This will result in mostly to partly cloudy skies going into tomorrow morning. Some computer models are indicating a bit more in the way of cloud cover, however I think we’ll end up starting off tomorrow with some sunshine. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the upper teens and lower 20s. These temperatures will be a bit cooler than what we have been seeing the past couple nights, but keep in mind it’s still a few degrees above the average low temperature for this time of year. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light through the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with some sunshine, but cloud cover will be quick to return going through the day. By the afternoon most of us will be under mostly cloudy skies, leaving us with snow shower chances once again going into the afternoon and evening hours. With temperatures expected to be mild once again, and slightly drier air still in place, i think snow will once again have a hard time accumulating on surfaces at first. Going into the overnight hours, multiple rounds of snow are possible before sunrise, which could lead to some accumulation, especially in the higher elevations. Activity will be quickly tapering off going into saturday, with cloudy skies expected to start the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be a bit cooler than today, but still have a good chance of making it into the mid to upper 30s. Westerly winds will be shifting into the southeast during the day, but will remain light and not have much of an impact.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

