Spring Forward into New Opportunities: 2023 Spring Job Fair

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Career Center hosted its spring job fair Wednesday afternoon at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Over 20 employers were on hand to address job seekers’ questions, with some even conducting on-the-spot interviews. Career Center Consultant Carrie Stetson notes that the number of people looking for work during the winter months has been low, but she expects that to change as spring arrives.

“We’re having our spring career fair, we’ve invited over 20 of our employers in the area. The winter months have been a little slow but we’ve had a couple of in-house job fairs and we’ve done really well with them”

Stetson says if you didn’t get the chance to attend this career fair, they plan to hold another in June. More information is available at https://www.mainecareercenter.gov/

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.