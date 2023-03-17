Airbnb to offer stay at pub featured in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.
Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host of the Airbnb listing.(Airbnb/Henry Woide)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Ted Lasso” fans can now spend the night at AFC Richmond’s favorite pub.

The Crown and Anchor is going on Airbnb for three nights in October to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV+.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea, or as Ted calls it “garbage water.”

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21 and will be available for stays Oct. 23-25 for about $136 a night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Deer Illegally Killed in Ashland
Game Wardens Investigate Illegal Killing of Four Deer in Ashland
Aroostook League Scholar Athlete Banquet
Annual Aroostook League Banquet Honors Student-Athletes
Construction underway for ACAP’s supportive housing project
Construction underway for ACAP’s supportive housing project
Madawaska Street Naming Contest
Contest Underway To Name Street Running Through New Land Port of Entry in Madawaska
Sledding the County - A Familiar Face
Sledding the County - A Familiar Face

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
YouTube restores Trump’s account
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages