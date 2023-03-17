Annual Aroostook League Banquet Honors Student-Athletes

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -Student athletes from the 17 member high schools of the Aroostook League were recognized for their accomplishments at the 14th annual Scholar/Athlete Banquet held at the Caribou High School Cafeteria. The top male and female scholar athletes from each school were selected based on their outstanding work in athletics and in the classroom. Here is the full list of the scholar athletes and the 10 that won a $400 scholarship.

Aroostook League Scholar Athletes:

Kayley Bell- Caribou, George Ferland- Caribou

Elyssa Violette- Van Buren, Noah Martin- Van Buren

Abbie Lerman- Wisdom, Dominick Gendreau- Wisdom

Lindsey Himes - Presque Isle, Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Kassidy Gorneault - Fort Fairfield, Zakary Gerhauser- Fort Fairfield

Lucy Tate- Washburn, Chris Tardie - Washburn

Emma Davis- East Grand, Jathaniel Lindsey- East Grand

Madison Russell - Southern Aroostook, Camden Porter- Southern Aroostook

Maggie O’Hara- Katahdin, Grady Ritchie- Katahdin

Kenzie Legassie- Easton, Rylee Chasse- Easton

Darby Clark- Ashland, Benjamin Howes- Ashland

Madison Smith- Hodgdon , Andrew Duttweiler- Hodgdon

Kenzie Hodgkins- Houlton , Cody Johnston- Houlton

Annabelle Reardon- Fort Kent, Nathan Voisine- Fort Kent

Shelby Carson- MSSM, Owen Dulac- MSSM

Kira Fitzherbert- Central Aroostook, Lane McCrum- Central Aroostook

Taylor Pelletier- Madawaska , Ian Beaulieu- Madawaska

Scholarship Winners-

Boys:

Owen Dulac, MSSM

Lane McCrum, Central Aroostook

Cody Johnston, Houlton

Rylee Chasse, Easton

Grady Ritchie, Katahdin

Girls:

Emma Davis, East Grand

Lindsey Himes, Presque Isle

Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook

Tayler Pelletier, Madawaska

Annabelle Reardon, Fort Kent.

