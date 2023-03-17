Annual Aroostook League Banquet Honors Student-Athletes
Caribou, Maine (WAGM) -Student athletes from the 17 member high schools of the Aroostook League were recognized for their accomplishments at the 14th annual Scholar/Athlete Banquet held at the Caribou High School Cafeteria. The top male and female scholar athletes from each school were selected based on their outstanding work in athletics and in the classroom. Here is the full list of the scholar athletes and the 10 that won a $400 scholarship.
Aroostook League Scholar Athletes:
Kayley Bell- Caribou, George Ferland- Caribou
Elyssa Violette- Van Buren, Noah Martin- Van Buren
Abbie Lerman- Wisdom, Dominick Gendreau- Wisdom
Lindsey Himes - Presque Isle, Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
Kassidy Gorneault - Fort Fairfield, Zakary Gerhauser- Fort Fairfield
Lucy Tate- Washburn, Chris Tardie - Washburn
Emma Davis- East Grand, Jathaniel Lindsey- East Grand
Madison Russell - Southern Aroostook, Camden Porter- Southern Aroostook
Maggie O’Hara- Katahdin, Grady Ritchie- Katahdin
Kenzie Legassie- Easton, Rylee Chasse- Easton
Darby Clark- Ashland, Benjamin Howes- Ashland
Madison Smith- Hodgdon , Andrew Duttweiler- Hodgdon
Kenzie Hodgkins- Houlton , Cody Johnston- Houlton
Annabelle Reardon- Fort Kent, Nathan Voisine- Fort Kent
Shelby Carson- MSSM, Owen Dulac- MSSM
Kira Fitzherbert- Central Aroostook, Lane McCrum- Central Aroostook
Taylor Pelletier- Madawaska , Ian Beaulieu- Madawaska
Scholarship Winners-
Boys:
Owen Dulac, MSSM
Lane McCrum, Central Aroostook
Cody Johnston, Houlton
Rylee Chasse, Easton
Grady Ritchie, Katahdin
Girls:
Emma Davis, East Grand
Lindsey Himes, Presque Isle
Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook
Tayler Pelletier, Madawaska
Annabelle Reardon, Fort Kent.
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.