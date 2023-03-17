More Sunshine this Morning Before Snow Showers Develop this Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. We saw more sunshine develop into the region by the time we headed towards the afternoon yesterday as high pressure made a brief return. The sunshine also allowed our temperatures to remain on the mild side with most spots reaching into lower 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup continues to show the area of high pressure but it has weakened at this point increasing our cloud cover as we have another system right on our doorstep to the northwest expected to bring some snow showers this evening and into tomorrow morning with some mixing likely as temperatures will be on the mild side this afternoon. Once we do get through this next system the extended forecast shows a bit of a quiet weather pattern developing with more sunshine in store for the early work week.

St Patrick's Day Forecast (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we will be in more of a partly cloudy state as we head into the mid morning. The leading edge of the cloud cover does enter from the west by the time we head into the lunchtime hours, but by then all of us will remain dry. As we get towards the evening commute, that’s when the leading edge of the snow develops. Based on where temperatures will be this afternoon during the onset of the precipitation, it’s very likely we could be dealing with some mixing and even some rain. And any places that do see snow, it will have a hard time sticking to roadways because of surface temperatures and dry air in place. Once the snow stretches into the rest of the region, it will have a better chance at accumulating because at that point temperatures will be falling back. Most of the snow will be in the form of some light to moderate bands. Leading into the early morning hours of tomorrow, the snow continues with more mixing likely in points far south. It eventually exits the region just before sunrise leaving us with some lingering cloud cover. I’m not expecting things to clear out until we head into the second half of the daytime.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Snowfall accumulations with this system do look to be light given the fact that temperatures will be warm during the onset of the precipitation and dry air will be in place. Most locations will land into the lower end of the one to three inch band. The areas shaded in the three to six inch band I do think will be on the lower end as well closer to the three inch mark. Lows tonight will in most spots be hovering right around the freezing mark with the coldest spots on the map being centered towards the St John River Valley and points west.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we once again spend another day with temperatures on the mild side into the upper thirties and lower forties. With that in mind, it’s likely we will see any of the snow we do see accumulated melting onto the roadways. We start the morning off blanketed underneath the cloud cover, but more sunshine develops for the second half of the daytime. Sunday our high temperatures fall back closer to the freezing mark ending our mild stretch of weather and causing things to become a bit more unsettled. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some scattered snow showers.

