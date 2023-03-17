Thrilling Skiing Showdown: NENSA U16 Championships Draw Top Skiers to Fort Kent Outdoor Center

New England Nordic Ski Association
By Jonathon Eigenmann
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Outdoor Center brought together some of the top skiers from four states Friday.

For the NENSA U 16 Championships. Skiers from Maine, New Hampshire Massachusetts and Vermont converged on the St John Valley for the Championships. Racers had to compete for the right to represent their State at the Championships.

Over 150 skiers taking part in the three day event.. Today was the Classic Race. Anika Leahy of Vermont was the girls winner finished in 16:37, Elli Englund of New Hampshire was second and Hannah Petersen of Massachusetts ended up third. The top Maine finisher was Nora McCourt of Mt Blue who finished 12th. Rowan Tanguay of Fort Kent also finished in the top 20. She was 16th.

The boys race was won by Jonah Gorman of Vermont. He finished the 5 k event in 14:33 just one second ahead of Vermont teammate Lorenzo Atocha. Parker Nellis of Gould Academy was third. Alden Reardon of Fort Kent finished 15th.

Saturday will be a freestyle and Cross Country Cross event and then on Sunday. it’s a mixed relay before the skiers return to their home state Sunday afternoon.

Link to Full Results: https://zone4.ca/event/2023/EMW0br/

