Clouds Increase During the Day with Isolated Showers Likely This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. We started the weekend off with some snow showers into the early morning hours of Saturday, but once they cleared out we were left with clearing skies and warmer temperatures. That allowed for the snow that did accumulate to melt quickly. The sunshine continued into Sunday, but it was paired with some gusty winds.

Sunday's Peak Gusts (WAGM)

Looking at some of the peak gusts recorded the highest gust yesterday came from Caribou at just over 40 mph. Even Houlton recorded a gust of 40 mph. Here in Presque Isle, winds gusted just over 30 mph. The winds have since subsided this morning with most spots dealing with lighter winds at this point and even some more sunshine.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows more of a quiet weather pattern developing into the region through mid work week. We won’t see much of anything in terms of precipitation with the exception of some isolated snow showers developing because of a weaker stationary front sitting just to the north. Any snow showers we do see throughout the daytime today will have a hard time sticking to the roadways as temperatures will remain well above the freezing mark by this afternoon. We are watching a stronger system towards the end of the work week that looks to bring some more widespread snow and a mix to the region and we will have more details on that as it gets closer.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you for the rest of today, the better chance for seeing the full sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. Once we do head into the afternoon, that’s when we will begin to see clouds increase transitioning to more of a partly cloudy state. Even though models are trending at some isolated snow showers developing, it’s likely they won’t stick to the roadways given that temperatures will be mild this afternoon. Leading into the evening commute clouds do continue and this will be the better chance for isolated snow showers sticking to the roadways as temperatures will begin to fall back below the freezing mark. Overnight tonight, clouds start to decrease again continuing to see partly cloudy skies develop. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper teens and lower twenties.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow, temperatures once again will increase into the upper thirties and lower forties. We start the morning underneath some cloudy skies, but more sunshine will develop leading into the afternoon. The sunshine extends into Wednesday as well with few clouds developing.

Have a great day!

