More Scattered Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, Sunshine Returns for Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After some breaks in the clouds over the weekend, along with snow shower activity, more of the same has been seen going through the day today. A weaker area of low pressure continues to sit just off to our east, resulting in popup snow shower activity during the afternoon. As this low-pressure system moves east, expect snow shower activity to be more scattered in nature over the county tomorrow, otherwise we’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies. This gloomy weather doesn’t last long, as low pressure looks to exit the region tomorrow night, allowing for clearing skies and high pressure to build into the region going into Wednesday.

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows snow shower activity tapering off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into Tuesday. As the low-pressure system continues to push east, more snow showers will also work their way east and into the area during the day Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s. Westerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but overall, it will be seasonable thanks to the temperatures.

Tuesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, however snow showers are expected to work their way into the county late morning, with a better chance for snow showers going into the afternoon. Snow shower chances stick with us by tomorrow evening, before tapering off during the evening hours. Skies are expected to clear out during the overnight hours, resulting in a nicer day for Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow return to the lower to mid-30s for northern and central parts of the county, while southern areas have a better chance of making it into the lower 40s. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light for much of the day tomorrow, keeping temperatures feeling a bit warmer.

Wednesday starts off with any lingering clouds clearing out, leaving us with mostly sunny skies going through the day. A few clouds are possible by the afternoon, with more cloud cover expected to move into the region tomorrow night. That will set us up for a bigger system looking to impact us for Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to climb up into the lower 30s over northern parts of the county, with southern areas once again having a good chance of making it into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Northwesterly winds will remain light, so it will once again be a seasonable and nice day.

