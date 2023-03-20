Post-season hockey awards for Class B North have been announced.

The Class B North hockey awards were handed out on Sunday.
By Rene Cloukey
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Class B North teams got together for an awards banquet yesterday. Players were recognized for their accomplisments on the ice. Four All teams were named anlong with two All Rookie teams.

Jed Gilpatrick of Brewer was named the Player of the Year. Presque Isle Coaches Carl Flynn and Darren Carlisle were named Coach of the Year. Breygan Mahan of Presque Isle and Dawson Cole of Houlton/Hodgdon were named the Hobey Baker winners based on sportsmanship, character and love of the game.

The All Academic Team includes Joelle Hanscom Houlton/Hodgdon and Ethan Bosse of Presque Isle.

Houlton/Hodgdon was presented the Sportsmanship Banner.

Here is the list of Class B hockey players recognized at their Sunday banquet.
