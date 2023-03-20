Throwback Thursday - Freeze Modeling

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The world of fashion and modeling is constantly evolving, with new trends and ideas coming to the forefront all the time. But do you remember a time when “Freeze Modeling” took center stage? Brian Bouchard has this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Today’s fashion industry is all about movement and expression, with models gracing the catwalks and ad campaigns bringing clothes to life. But in the early 2000s, a unique and intriguing trend emerged that had models holding their breath, literally. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we dial the time machine back to 2008, where WAGM Reporter Angela DiMillo gives us an inside look at the captivating world of Freeze Modeling.

Those mannequins look more and more realistic every time I look at them. If you think this one looks a little too realistic, you’re right, that’s because, she’s real. Kimberly Smith has been mannequin or freeze modeling for almost 30 years.

“You have to be subtle because you want to create the illusion that you’re not real, so there’s a little bit of planning and concentration involved in that but I really enjoy it, it’s a lot of fun to create that illusion and watch people react to that.” says Smith.

Freeze Modeling is a form of modeling that takes patience and discipline, possibly more then any other from of modeling. Smith says at a typical job she will work for 2 hours, holding one pose for 30 min at a time. For each outfit or in this case jewelry piece she will display she will stand for 30 min, transitioning slowly to another pose 4 to 5 times within the half hour.

“It’s always nice to see jewelry on a real person, to see how it looks and how it feels and how it looks with clothing, verses a stationary display on a person it comes to life in a sense.” says Kim Kennedy - Owner of the Silver Basket.

" I like to interact with the people and it’s always great when the store that I’m modeling for encourages that. It’s kinda funny to think about I do breath and I sway you can’t help but do that, but people want to give into that illusion, so they’ll stand right in front of me and they’ll stand there for 20 min, and they’ll say for a min there I thought she was real, and that’s when I reach out and touch them.” says Smith.

Smith has taught this skill in classes at three different modeling agencies, she says it’s an art form anyone can learn, but few can master.

“You never really know what kind of a reaction you’re gonna get so it’s kinda fun.”

Angela DiMillo, NewsSource8

