Two Aroostook County Banks Robbed, Two Subjects Arrested

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two banks in Aroostook County were robbed on Monday. The Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that there were active robberies at both the Aroostook Savings and Loans bank in Presque Isle, as well as the Katahdin Trust Company’s Mars Hill Location. According to Moss, The Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle was hit first followed by the Katahdin Trust Mars Hill Location. Moss added that there were two suspects that have been apprehended.

UPDATE: According to a representative for Katahdin Trust Company, The robbery occurred early monday afternoon and No Injuries have been reported at their location.

This is a developing Story and WAGM will update it when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.