UPDATE: Suspect Named in Back to Back Aroostook County Bank Robberies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two banks in Aroostook County were robbed on Monday. The Maine State Police Spokesperson Shannon Moss confirmed that there were active robberies at both the Aroostook Savings and Loans bank in Presque Isle, as well as the Katahdin Trust Company’s Mars Hill Location. According to a Joint Release from the Maine State Police and Presque Isle Police Department At approximately 11:50 AM, officers from the Presque Isle Police Department were called to Aroostook Savings and Loan on Main Street in Presque Isle in response to a reported bank robbery in progress. A male suspect, later identified as Angel Montes, 35, of Madawaska. allegedly entered the bank and demanded money, fleeing the scene with an undisclosed sum.

Less than thirty minutes later, at 12:17 PM, the Maine State Police received a report of a second bank robbery at Katahdin Trust bank on Main Street in Mars Hill. Troopers quickly responded, and early information indicated a possible link between the two robberies.

Troopers located a witness shortly after the reported robbery and provided information of a subject that was on foot on Main St. that fit the description of the suspect from both bank robberies.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies, including the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Border Patrol, converged on the area. Montes was located and arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

Montes has been transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on charges of robbery and violation of bail. The investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges being filed. A sum of money stolen from the banks was recovered by the authorities.

