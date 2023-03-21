Clouds Continue with Scattered Snow Showers This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We had some more sunshine develop into the region in time for the morning hours, but clouds did gradually increase by the afternoon leaving us with some more isolated showers. Because temperatures remained just above the freezing mark, they didn’t accumulate onto the roadways.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We do have some additional chances for snow showers this afternoon, but they do look to be more scattered in nature and centered towards the afternoon and evening. this morning’s weather setup continues to show a stationary front sitting just over the county. Sunshine returns to the region in time for the daytime tomorrow but only for a brief time as we are tracking more of an active weather pattern towards the end of the week. That will provide us with some more widespread snow and even the potential for a mix. This is something we will continue to watch for you.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of the daytime for you, we start the morning off with some more enhanced cloud cover remaining dry. It’s not until the lunchtime hours where we will see some scattered snow showers developing. Given that at this point temperatures will increase closer to the mid thirties, it’s likely they won’t accumulate onto the roads. The better chance for any accumulating snow will be leading into the evening commute. That’s when temperatures will begin to fall back closer to the freezing mark. Even then it’s likely we will see a quick coating. Cloud cover sticks around for a brief period of time before we see clearing skies. That will allow our low temperatures to fall back into the mid teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow more sunshine build into the region with few clouds expected. Even though we will see plenty of sunshine throughout the daytime, it will be paired with a return to some cooler temperatures. Most spots will hover right around the freezing mark. Clouds will quickly increase once we head into the evening because of a more active weather pattern developing.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.