Hundreds of cases of stolen beer recovered after pursuit, police say

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.
Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.(City of Fontana Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FONTANA, Calif. (Gray News) – Several people have been arrested in connection with hundreds of cases of beer stolen in Fontana, California, according to police.

The City of Fontana Police Department said Thursday that officers spent the prior few nights investigating cargo thefts from train yards at the south end of the city.

“After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop,” officers recovered a stolen cargo truck and a “couple hundred” cases of stolen Modelo beer, the department said.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.

Cases of Modelo can be seen stacked in the back of a pickup and inside two other vehicles.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the thefts, but police didn’t provide any additional information on the suspects.

Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the...
Photos released by police show what appear to be empty pallets on a train car, as well as the vehicles stopped by officers.(City of Fontana Police Department)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aroostook Savings and Loan
UPDATE: Suspect Named in Back to Back Aroostook County Bank Robberies
Sledding the County - World Series of Snowmobile Racing in the County
Sledding the County - World Series of Snowmobile Racing in the County
The Class B North hockey awards were handed out on Sunday.
Post-season hockey awards for Class B North have been announced.
Madawaska's Howard Paradis will be one of ten people inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of...
Madawaska’s Howard Paradis among Maine Sports Hall of Fame Inductees
Update: Names released in the Washburn Meth bust

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on bank failures: ‘This is different from 2008.’
Yellen: Bank failures not like 2008
Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snowsled club hosts Sliding party for Littleton community
Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snowsled club hosts Sliding party for Littleton community
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, 35, says he has no regrets about his vaccination status...
Djokovic says he doesn't regret not getting vaccine
Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snowsled club hosts Sliding party for Littleton community
Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snowsled club hosts Sliding party for Littleton community