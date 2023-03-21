Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snowsled club hosts Sliding party for Littleton community

LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - Families were having some outdoor fun in Littleton on Saturday.

The Meduxnekeag Ramblers Snow sled club held a public sliding party this weekend. Friends and families came together to enjoy sledding, a hot dog roast, hot cocoa, and staying warm by the bonfire. Matt Anderson is a vice president of the Meduxnekeag Ramblers snow sled club, and says this event was a lot of fun and brings back memories.

Matt Anderson, Event Coordinator, says “Getting the kids out and really shows where we are in the community to keep everybody together. It’s a community effort, it’s just there has been a lot of people here. This club has been around for 30 plus years, and I have seen a lot of people come and go out of it. I remember being out here 7-8 years old with my father, it’s just home.”

This year marked the first time the club has held the event, It was a beautiful day to get out and enjoy connecting with family and friends.

