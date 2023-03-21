Sunny Skies Expected Tomorrow, with Snow Shower Activity Returning for Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure and cold front currently making its way through the state. This will continue to provide snow shower activity and cloud cover over the next few hours, but his activity will eventually come to an end later tonight, setting us up for a better day with more sunshine expected going into tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows skies continuing to clear out, leaving us with partly cloudy skies going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. This will also help temperatures cool off during the overnight hours, leading to a chilly start to the day Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid-teens across the county. The better chance of holding onto milder temperatures will be over southern Aroostook. That’ll also be the last place to see cloud cover exit the region, as temperatures hover closer to 20 degrees. Northwesterly winds could be gusty at times during the overnight hours.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows plenty of sunshine going through the day today. Overall, it’s expected to be a nice, but chilly day, with temperatures remaining a bit cooler than average. Clouds begin to increase late in the day tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies expected going into tomorrow night. High temperatures tomorrow will be hovering right around the freezing mark. The exception to this looks to be the St. John Valley, where high temperatures only reach the upper 20s. Northwesterly winds are expected to be light during the day tomorrow, which will lead to a nicer feeling day overall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

As clouds increase tomorrow night, snow showers look to begin going into the early morning hours of Thursday. Light snow showers now look possible Thursday morning, before a break in the action is possible mid-morning into the early afternoon. This first round of snow showers will be out ahead of a bigger system, looking to bring widespread heavier precipitation to the county late Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. At this point temperatures look to be cold enough to support all snow, which would create a messy evening commute Thursday, with possible impacts also felt during the Thursday morning commute. This system is quick to exit the region Thursday night, with a few lingering snow showers and cloudy skies still possible going into Friday. Snowfall with this system looks to be another measurable one, especially the further north you are in the county. Places along the Canadian border have the best chance of seeing over 5 inches of snow, with higher amounts possible if we see colder temperatures. Lower amounts are expected through the central part of the county, but timing of it will still cause travel concerns with the couple inches of snow. Places over southern Aroostook once again look to see very little snow with this system, with a coating to as much as a couple inches possible on the upper end of this system.

Snowfall Potential (Through Thursday Night) (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

