New Details about Back-To-Back Bank Robberies on Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -More details have come out on the Back-To-Back Bank Robberies in the County.

Court Documents obtained by WAGM, shine a further light on the recent bank robberies that took place in the County on Monday. 35-Year-Old Angel Montes, who is listed with a Presque Isle address, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, Two Counts of Theft by unauthorized taking, 9 Counts of Terrorizing, and two counts of violation of condition of release. In the court documents was the narrative report from Maine State Police Detective Corporal Ryan Kilcollins, the lead investigator on the case. the report also lists two individuals who were involved with the incident, but because charges haven’t been filed against them, WAGM will not name them.

Chief Laurie Kelly " We got a call that comes in automatically that there was a bank alarm, so we went and it was an actual bank robbery so the persons weren’t still on scene they had come and gone”

In the report, CPL Kilcolins says he was notified of the robbery at Aroostook Savings and Loan on Main Street in Presque Isle. When speaking with bank employees, he learned that “It was one single black male who robbed the bank. They advised the male came in the bank claiming to have a bomb and would detonate it if they did not comply. While on the scene, CPL Kilcolins says he received another call about an active bank robbery going on at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill

When he got to Mars Hill, CPL Kilcolins says he received another call that a male possibly involved in the robbery was now at the Mars Hill IGA. He says he parked his cruiser and entered the mars Hill IGA and spoke with one of the individuals, who claims that he arranged for him and Montes to get a ride to mars hill from a taxi.

Chief Kelly " As far as we knew they weren’t in their own vehicle... they went from one right to the other in the same vehicle so "

When speaking with the individual, Kilcolins says he received a call in reference to a man walking behind ascent trucking on main street. and drove to the area. he added " as i got out of my cruiser the male quickly took off on foot and started running out behind the Bear Paw Inn, we all followed the male in a short foot pursuit. the male was brought to the ground by LT. Harris.” that male, who was later identified as montes allegedly resisted arrest, but was eventually arrested. according to the report, on his person was a red and black backpack under his sweatshirt, which Cpl Kilcolins took possession of.Inside of the backpack was a clear garbage bag that appeared to be filled with money. The report went on to say that police were told by the taxi driver that he dropped off a backpack that was left in his vehicle by the ice chest outside of freshies. CPL Kilcolins says he located a black backpack and opened it to find two blue Aroostook Federal Savings and Loans money bags that were full of cash. After Montes was in custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail, CPL Kilcolins says he went to Katahdin Trust to speak to the employees. they told him montes entered the bank, walked over to the teller and told the teller he wanted money. the teller thought the male wanted to make a withdrawal from his account. " It was after that the male advised he wanted all the money in the vault. They advised the man claimed to have a bomb and would detonate it if they did not cooperate.”

In total, the report states that the total amount of money from both banks that was allegedly taken was $63,099. Montes was arraigned on tuesday and his bail was set at $200,000 Cash.

