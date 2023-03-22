Plenty of Sunshine Expected Today with a Return to Snow Showers Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the region late in the evening. However, they did have a tough time sticking onto the roadways as temperatures during the afternoon were into the mid thirties and we also had dry air in place. The snow showers limited visibility as well leading into the overnight hours. Once they did exit the region we were left with clearing skies and that’s the way they are this morning as plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a backdoor cold front continuing to move to the south. This will cause our temperatures to be on the cooler side this afternoon. Because we have a stronger area of high pressure to the north we won’t see an increase in the cloud cover. However, the sunshine will be short lived as we are continuing to track a stronger system developing over the great lakes region looking to bring some snow showers initially overnight before transitioning to some more moderate to heavy bands of snow and even some mixing to the south.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we will see few if any clouds developing throughout the daytime. That continues into the evening commute as well. The clearing skies will not last overnight though as clouds will begin to increase with our next system right on our doorstep. While we won’t see the main band of snow until late morning tomorrow, we will see some light snow showers develop leading into the morning commute. This is something you will want to keep in mind as travel will likely become difficult. Because clouds take a while to increase lows will fall back into the mid teens.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

Already ahead of this system, the National Weather Service has placed most of the region into a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of Friday. As the snow begins to fall during the afternoon, we will be dealing with some moderate to heavy bands at times making for slick travel. Because temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark in most spots, it’s likely we will be dealing with some mixing. The better chance for that will be in southern Aroostook. The last of the snow exits the region overnight leaving us with some lingering cloud cover.

Snowfall Potential (WAGM)

Snow totals with this system has the highest totals centered towards points far north. I wouldn’t rule out some localized higher amounts based on where we will see some widespread moderate to heavy bands. As you travel further south, those totals will lessen because of the potential for a mixing line developing. The extended forecast continues to show an active weather pattern leading into the weekend with additional chances for widespread snow.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.