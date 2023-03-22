Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aroostook Savings and Loan
UPDATE: Suspect Named in Back to Back Aroostook County Bank Robberies
The Aroostook Shrine Club kicks off springtime with Spring Basket Feztival
The Aroostook Shrine Club kicks off springtime with Spring Basket Feztival
Sledding the County - World Series of Snowmobile Racing in the County
Sledding the County - World Series of Snowmobile Racing in the County
The Class B North hockey awards were handed out on Sunday.
Post-season hockey awards for Class B North have been announced.
Van Buren District School Maple Syrup Project
Van Buren District School Maple Syrup Project

Latest News

Madawaska Elementary School students write essays as they look to earn scholarships. WOWL has...
Students write aspiration letters for scholarships.
The Federal Reserve announced another rate hike Wednesday.
Fed raises key rate by quarter-point despite bank turmoil
WOWL Channel 16 has the story of the Maine College Circle scholarships
WOWL scholarship story
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, second from right, testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science,...
Bipartisan support emerges for Senate railroad safety bill