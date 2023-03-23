Snow Showers to Start with Moderate Snow by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. After more sunshine developed into the region yesterday clouds quickly increased into the evening hours ahead of our next system on our doorstep. Some spots have been dealing with snow showers ahead of the leading edge of the widespread activity. This will likely cause some impacts for your morning commute.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the area of high pressure that brought plenty of sunshine to the region now weakening and moving to the east. The main center of low pressure continues to sit to the northwest as it advances into the region. A lot of the precipitation associated with this system will be unorganized. Out ahead of the system we will see some snow showers developing in time for the morning commute likely impacting travel. The rest of snow arrives in time for the lunchtime hours with mixing likely in points south.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

The National Weather Service continues to place the northern half of the region into a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow. This area is where I am expecting most of the impacts to be with this system with more moderate to heavy bands of snow likely as we go through the afternoon and into the evening.

Futurecast (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, any snow shower activity we do see through the early morning hours will be in the form of some more lighter bands of snow showers. We get a brief break from the snow showers before transitioning over to some more moderate to heavy bands. Because temperatures in points south will be above the freezing mark, we will see a mixing line develop. This will impact what we do see in terms of snowfall accumulation. As this system tapers off by the late evening, we will return to some scattered snow showers and the cloud cover. Clouds will have a tough time breaking apart as we head into the daytime tomorrow. lows will only fall back by a few degrees into the upper twenties and lower thirties.

Snow Totals (WAGM)

Snow totals with this system continues to show the highest totals in areas far north. I wouldn’t rule out some localized higher amounts given where the moderate to heavy bands set themselves up. Those totals lessen as you travel further south because of the potential of a mixing line developing.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

