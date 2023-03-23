Snow Showers Taper Off Tonight, with Cloud Cover Lingering Through Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. A look at some of the snowfall reports across the county shows some areas already overperforming with heavier bands of snow. Easton has measured the most so far with just over 5 inches. Lower amounts are being reported in other parts of the county, but there haven’t been many reports so far. We’ll hopefully have a few more reports by the time we get to the late edition and will have an update then.

Snowfall Reports (So Far Today) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure responsible for this weather still sitting off to our west this evening. We’ll eventually see the low pass overhead and exit the region this evening, leaving us with cloudy skies going through the rest of the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Tomorrow ends up being a mostly cloudy day, with isolated snow and rain showers still possible with low pressure still close enough to the region. Snow and rain shower chances taper off tomorrow evening, leaving us with clearing skies going into the overnight hours, and more sunshine at least to start the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service still has the northern half of the county under a Winter Weather Advisory lasting through early Friday morning. The main concern with this system is still slippery travel. That along with reduced visibility due to fog tonight will make travel especially dangerous. Please be mindful of this going into the overnight hours, and only travel if absolutely necessary.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows activity transitioning over to more scattered snow showers once we lose daylight. These will mainly be confined to central and northern parts of the county, with southern areas being spared from additional snowfall. These snow showers eventually taper off going into the early morning hours of Friday, leaving most of the region with cloudy skies to start the day. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to fall far from where they are now. Most spots see low temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Southeasterly winds will eventually shift into the northwest but will remain light until we get into the day Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Friday starts off with mostly cloudy skies. Isolated snow showers are still possible through the day, otherwise breaks in the clouds will begin to form going into the evening hours of Friday. These breaks in the clouds continue through the rest of the overnight hours, leaving us with a partly to mostly sunny start to the day Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be a bit warmer than today, climbing up into the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s over southern Aroostook. Cloudy skies will keep temperatures from warming up during the day, along with northwesterly winds which are expected to be gusty at times during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday starts off with plenty of sunshine, and that remains the case for much of the day, until cloud cover begins to increase going into the evening hours. This will be out ahead of our next system, which looks to bring more light to moderate snow to the county going into the day Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be very similar to tomorrow, making it once again into the upper 30s and lower 40s. More sunshine is expected Saturday, which will make things feel a lot warmer outside than they actually are. Northerly winds will be shifting into the east by the afternoon but are still expected to remain on the lighter side.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast Attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.