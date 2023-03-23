Traffic accident closes Route One in Caribou

The intersection of Main street to the intersection of Fort Street on Route One in Caribou is currently closed due to a traffic accident.(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Route One in Caribou from the intersection of Main Street to the intersection of Fort Street by the Caribou Inn and Convention Center is currently closed due to a traffic accident according to the Caribou Police Department. WAGM has reached out to the Caribou Police Department and will be providing more updates as they become available.

