Beloved Caribou Firefighter and Captain Fatal Casualty in Motor Vehicle Accident

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Caribou Fire and police departments have confirmed the identity of the fatality in a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Route one from the intersection of Main Street to the Intersection of Fort Street. The accident tragically claimed the life of beloved Duty Crew 3 Captain, Daniel Raymond. The Caribou Fire Department put out a statement via social media Friday morning stating quote, “The members of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department are sadden to announce the unexpected and tragic passing of current Duty Crew 3 Captain, Daniel Raymond. The statement went onto say “Our Department, the City of Caribou and the entire surrounding area as a whole, has suffered a great loss. We ask the members of the public to respect his and other affected Families privacy at this time. Firefighters never die, they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved.” Newssource 8 spoke to a member of the Caribou Fire Department who says this loss is truly great as the department is a close knit family. They say there has been an outpouring of support from the community. The Maine State Police, The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Caribou Police Departments all responded to more than half a dozen accidents Thursday. Newssource 8 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.