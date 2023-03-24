Beloved Caribou Firefighter and Captain Fatal Casualty in Motor Vehicle Accident

daniel
daniel(wagm)
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Caribou Fire and police departments have confirmed the identity of the fatality in a motor vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Route one from the intersection of Main Street to the Intersection of Fort Street. The accident tragically claimed the life of beloved Duty Crew 3 Captain, Daniel Raymond. The Caribou Fire Department put out a statement via social media Friday morning stating quote, “The members of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department are sadden to announce the unexpected and tragic passing of current Duty Crew 3 Captain, Daniel Raymond. The statement went onto say “Our Department, the City of Caribou and the entire surrounding area as a whole, has suffered a great loss. We ask the members of the public to respect his and other affected Families privacy at this time. Firefighters never die, they just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved.” Newssource 8 spoke to a member of the Caribou Fire Department who says this loss is truly great as the department is a close knit family. They say there has been an outpouring of support from the community. The Maine State Police, The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield and Caribou Police Departments all responded to more than half a dozen accidents Thursday. Newssource 8 will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Main street to the intersection of Fort Street on Route One in Caribou is...
Traffic accident closes Route One in Caribou
Presque Isle man arraigned for robbing two banks in half hour
New Details about Back-To-Back Bank Robberies on Monday
Aroostook Savings and Loan
UPDATE: Suspect Named in Back to Back Aroostook County Bank Robberies
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery...
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery products from US to Canada
Transitional Living Program
The Northern Lighthouse Launches Transitional Living Program

Latest News

La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
Fort Kent Branch Temporarily Closed Because of Alleged Community Threat
The intersection of Main street to the intersection of Fort Street on Route One in Caribou is...
Traffic accident closes Route One in Caribou
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery...
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery products from US to Canada
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery...
New changes as Travelers and Cross Border shoppers allowed to bring more retail grocery products from US to Canada