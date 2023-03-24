Clouds Stick Around Throughout the Day with Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had some moderate to heavy bands of snow make their way into the region reducing visibility and causing some slick spots on the roadways. Some spots had some mixing as temperatures were just above the freezing mark. That reduced what we did see in terms of snowfall totals in some areas.

Snow Reports (WAGM)

We did see the snow taper off early this morning, but looking at some of the updated totals since early this morning. The highest total came from Easton with 7.5 inches. That was where we had some localized moderate to heavy bands of snow. Most other areas were in that two to five inch range. Caribou had just over five inches and Madawaska recorded five inches. Here in Presque isle we had just over four inches.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the main center of low pressure responsible for bringing the snow to the region now sitting just off to our east. It will be close enough to provide us with some more enhanced cloud cover this morning and into the afternoon resulting in mostly cloudy skies overall. There will be some breaks in the clouds but the better chance for that will be centered towards the afternoon. As we head into the weekend high pressure will become back in control of our weather pattern allowing for more sunshine, but it is short lived as we are tracking another system in time for the daytime Sunday brining some additional snow to the region.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we start the morning off with some more enhanced cloud cover because of yesterday’s system not being too far behind us. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers developing. The better chance for any breaks in the cloud cover will be centered towards the late afternoon and into the evening. Skies begin to clear out in time for the overnight hours. We return to our mild stretch of temperatures with most spots closer to the upper thirties and even lower forties. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper teens because of skies clearing out late.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow features more sunshine and temperatures closer to the lower forties. With more sunshine likely, this will be the better chance for any accumulated snow melting onto the roadways. It is likely we will be dealing with some slick spots overnight because of the potential of refreezing.

Sunday's System (WAGM)

Looking ahead to our next system in time for the second half of the weekend, the main center of low pressure develops to the northwest and tracks into the region in time for the early morning hours of Sunday. Models have been trending at this being on the lighter side resulting in some snow showers during the early morning hours. It will have the potential of becoming moderate at times. Mixing will be likely in areas south as temperatures hover above the freezing mark. It finally exits the region by the time we get towards the early morning hours of Monday. This is of course something we will continue to monitor for you going into Sunday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

